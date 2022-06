IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – The stars came out for the 2022 Border Bash All-Star game. Some of the biggest names in U.P. high school hoops took part as members of team Northern Michigan. They took on the best of the best in Northern Wisconsin.

On the girl’s side, team Northern Michigan topped Northern Wisconsin, 83 to 69, to win the Border Bash. Houghton’s Paige Sleeman led the way with 19 points and was named M.V.P.

The Northern Michigan boys team fell in a close one, 89-88.

Team Northern Michigan Girls