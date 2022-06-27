MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – There was no shortage of highlights from the 2022 U.P. Football All-Star Game. Team Black defeated Team Red, 54-27.

Dryden Nelson of Calumet took home the Black team offensive MVP ward. Marcus Boase of Westwood and his impressive defensive performance earned him the Black team defensive MVP. Taking home the Black team Jack Audette character award was Chance Bridgers of Hancock.

Menominee’s Aidan Bellisle adds one more accomplishment to his impressive senior career taking home the Red team offensive MVP award. Trevor Lippens from Bark River-Harris was named defensive MVP. Taking home the Red team Jack Audette Character Award is Justin Jurmu of Marquette.