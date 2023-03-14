Highlights from Ishpeming’s regional semifinal win over Menominee. The Hematites topped the Maroons, 56-50, to advance to the regional finals where they will take on St. Ignace on Wednesday.
by: Jake Durant
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jake Durant
Posted:
Updated:
Highlights from Ishpeming’s regional semifinal win over Menominee. The Hematites topped the Maroons, 56-50, to advance to the regional finals where they will take on St. Ignace on Wednesday.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>