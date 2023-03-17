MARQUETTE, Mich. – Northern Michigan lacrosse will be back home this weekend as they get set to open up GLIAC play against the Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears. The two teams will tangle in the Superior Dome on Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m.

The Wildcats have started the season 4-2 while CSP sits at 4-4. The game will mark the first GLIAC matchup across the league this season.

Friday, March 17 – vs. Concordia-St. Paul at 5 p.m.

Last Time Out

The Wildcats concluded a four-game road trip this past weekend, dropping their first two matches of the season in consecutive days. NMU fell 21-11 at No. 20 Maryville and lost the following day to Rockhurst, 16-9.

Katelyn Mongold scored a career-high six goals against Maryville. Kaitlyn Bridger and Minnie Bittell each added had two. Mongold made it ten on the weekend with four more tallies against Rockhurst. Bridger and Dayna Carlson each added a pair.

Cat Nips

Minnie Bittell leads the ‘Cats with 20 points (16G, 4A). Across the GLIAC, her 20 points are third, and her 16 goals are fourth. She has 107 career goals, one off the all-time program-high of 108.

Maddi Bast and Katelyn Mongold lead the team with 17 goals each. That ties them for second across the conference landscape.

Goalie Hannah Melander currently leads the GLIAC in save% (47.0%), and is second in goals against average (11.44). Her 54 saves are also good for second across GLIAC netminders.fgr

Lauryn Rygiel is tied for second in the conference with 26 draw controls.

Maddi Bast earned GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week for week three. Coming off of a Second Team All-GLIAC honor last season in which she scored 38 goals in her freshman campaign, Bast got the Northern Michigan University Wildcats started with a 16-13 season-opening win over Missouri Western State. Bast scored five goals to lead the ‘Cats, scoring a hat trick less than halfway through the first quarter. She had seven total shots for a .714 shooting percentage.

Hannah Melander earned GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week for the ‘Cats in week three. In her first collegiate game, Melander stood tall in net for Northern Michigan, stopping 12 shots while having 33 total shots sent her way. She recorded a .480 save percentage in the matchup against Missouri Western State, helping the Wildcats to a victory and a 1-0 start to the season.

The Wildcats set a record on Monday, February 27, recording its first shutout in program history. The ‘Cats also tied the program record for the largest margin of victory of 21 points (Upper Iowa, 3/20/22).

A Look at Concordia-St. Paul

The Golden Bears are 4-4 and have two shutouts over Warner University (19-0) and UW-Stout (21-0).

Lauren Sheets leads the GLIAC with 26 goals this season. She has scored three goals five times.