Highlights: North Central rolls over Colon to capture back-to-back State Championships

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The North Central Jets are flying high after dominating performance in the division 2 state finals. The Jets shut out the Colon Magi, 63-0 to capture back-to-back state titles.

