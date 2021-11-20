Highlights: North Central rolls over Colon to capture back-to-back State Championships High School Sports Zone by: Jake Durant Posted: Nov 20, 2021 / 06:30 PM EST / Updated: Nov 20, 2021 / 06:33 PM EST MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The North Central Jets are flying high after dominating performance in the division 2 state finals. The Jets shut out the Colon Magi, 63-0 to capture back-to-back state titles. Latest Posts Highlights: North Central rolls over Colon to capture back-to-back State Championships Huskies stay undefeated with win over Minnesota Crookston Three-Goal Third Lifts Wildcats To Road Victory #Top3on3 Top Plays for Week 13 NMU Women’s Basketball Wins In A Close Matchup