KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – When it comes to playoff football there is one goal.

“Survive and advance,” said Novara. “It doesn’t have to look pretty but we have to win.”

Kingsford did just that last Saturday afternoon. The Flivvers took down Tri-County, 49 to 28, in front of their home crowd at Flivver Field.

“Last week, we had a good team we played,” said Kingsford Head Coach, Mark Novara. “We were a little sloppy in the beginning, but that’s playoff football. Emotions were a little bit higher but we got things right, we were able to come out with a nice win.”

“It felt pretty good,” said senior receiver, Cardel Morton. “It was definitely a wake up call on how good we were. We definitely pinned our ears back at halftime and really worked as a team, came through and got the win.”

The Flivvers were led once again by the West-Pac Copper Division Offensive Player of the Year, Elizin Rouse. The senior running back finished with 29 carries for 252 yards and six touchdowns.

“Elizin’s one of those old school running backs,” said Novara. “He’s a tough down hill runner. He’s physically gifted. He’s a big kid, he’s 250lbs, he’s fast, he’s strong. So, that’s our focal point of our offense. Each day, he’s out here working hard and getting after it.”

Kingsford has now shifted their focus to their next opponent, Ogemaw Heights. Novara says they’re preparing for an opponent that plays a similar style of football.

“Ogemaw Heights is a really good football team,” said Novara. “They play really hard and they fly around defensively. They’re very similar to us. I think it’s almost a mirror. They really got a good offensive line, the quarterback is good, they got a really good running back, it’s very similar. For us, we got to make plays and we got to hang onto the ball. I think turnover will be huge in this game.”

The Flivvers offensive game plan should come as no surprise, as they plan to stick to a script that no one has been able to stop so far this season.

“Pound the ball,” said Morton. “Give Elizin Rouse the ball and work as a team. Our lineman are pretty good and we’re a well rounded team. Just focus up, we know what we’re getting into. Just play hard, no pointing fingers, work as a team and come out with the ‘W’.

The opportunity to compete for a district title is something the Flivvers aren’t taking for granted. The last time Kingsford won a district was back in 2009.

“We haven’t hoisted a trophy here in a while,” said Novara. “Our district is tough. Last year, the state champion came out of our district. This year, the defending state champion was in it. Ogemaw is an up and rising team and it’s just a tough spot to be in. So, for us to win that district would be huge.”

The Flivvers will kick off against Ogemaw Heights this Saturday at 1pmET/12pmCT.