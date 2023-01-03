MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Redmen hit the ice for their first game in 2023. The Redmen blanked Jeffers, 5-0, Tuesday night.
HS HOCKEY: Marquette blanks Jeffers in first game of 2023
by: Jake Durant
