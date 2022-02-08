MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – We had two of the best in high school hockey teams take the ice at Lakeview Arena on Tuesday night.

The Marquette Redmen (ranked #3 in division 2) hosted Calumet (ranked #7 in division 3).

Both teams were fighting for the Heritage Cup, a new trophy to be given to the winner of the Marquette/Calumet series each season.

The Marquette Redmen would go on to win the game, 3-1, to split the season series. Following the game, a shootout was held to decide the winner of the Heritage Cup. The Copper Kings would find the back of the nets twice in the shootout to become the first recipient of the trophy.

“I mean, we certainly would have liked to win the game um, that that’s the most important thing coming in here is to win the game as far as lead goes and going into the end of the season,” said Dan Giachino, head coach for Calumet Hockey. “But ya know it’s something to take home with us. First time ever and we get to put our name on it. So, that’s that’s exciting and add it to another trophy for us for the season. So, it’s been a pretty positive in that aspect so we wanna keep that going.”

