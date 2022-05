ESCANABA, Mich. (RRN SPORTS) – The Escanaba Eskymos took care of their cross-town rival Tuesday defeating the Gladstone Braves, 6-0, at Lemerand Park.

Escanaba freshman pitcher Grayson LaMarche was dealing. She pitched four innings and had eight strikeouts.

In relief, McKayla Mott was also dealing. She pitched three innings of relief to get the save. Mott had four strikeouts of her own. LaMarche and Mott combine on a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts.

Latest Posts