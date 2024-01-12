MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. – Michigan Tech fell 4-3 at St. Thomas Thursday (Jan. 11) in its return to CCHA action. Alex Nordstrom scored the first two goals of his career, and Isaac Gordon added his team-leading 11th of the season, but the Huskies couldn’t overcome an early 2-0 deficit.

“It was a tough game from the very start,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “We didn’t do the simple things right. The effort was there but St. Thomas executed. I’m disappointed in the performance.

“Good for Alex for finding the scoresheet. He plays the game the right way.”

The Tommies jumped out to a 2-0 lead less than 2:00 into the game. Liam Malmquist finished off a backdoor pass from Matthew Gleason 1:39 after faceoff.

Tim Piechowski then put in a rebound 17 seconds later for the early two-goal lead.

The Huskies hit three pipes in the second period. Austen Swankler rung a rebound shot off the crossbar followed by shots off the posts by Ryland Mosley and Jack Works.

UST made it 3-0 at 17:43 of the second when Luc Laylin roofed a one-timer to the top corner of the net.

Then Alex Nordstrom stepped up for the Black and Gold. He scored his first collegiate goal three seconds after the Tommies’ third goal when he took a shot from behind the goal line off the back of the goaltender and in. Kash Rasmussen and Tyrone Bronte assisted.

Only 43 seconds later, Nordstrom made it a one-goal game when scored his second of the night. Tyrone Bronte worked the puck into the offensive zone and then chipped a pass back to the blueline while seated on the ice. Chase Pietila blasted a one-timer and Nordstrom found the rebound in the slot and whacked it past the goaltender. Chase extended his point streak to five games, and Bronte had his first two-point night in a Tech uniform in his 100th collegiate game.

The Tommies responded 8:28 into the third period with a long shot by Mason Poolman on the power play to make it 4-2.

Isaac Gordon got it back to a one-goal game when he tipped in a shot by Trevor Russell. Austen Swankler added the second assist.

Coach Shawhan pulled goaltender Blake Pietila for the extra attacker with 1:29 left, but the Huskies managed only one shot on net.

Shots were tied 35-all. Austen Swankler had five shots while Alex Nordstrom, Ryland Mosley, and Chase Pietila each added four. Aaron Trotter earned the win for the home team with 32 saves. Blake Pietila stopped 31 shots.

Tech was 0-for-3 on the power play which included 21 seconds of 5-on-3 in the second period. UST was 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

The two teams wrap up the CCHA series on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. Eastern.