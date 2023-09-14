MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In August, local Marquette business Loyaltees established a limited-time line of apparel honoring the legacy of former Marquette student athlete Jordan DeMay.

“Between Loyaltees and Jennifer (Buta), Jordan DeMay’s mother, and I know Brad Jurmu has been heavily involved in this as well. They got a thing together with Loyaltees selling ‘#IGotYou’ T-shirts, an idea they came up with after the unfortunate passing of Jordan,” said Marquette Head Coach Eric Mason. “I think it’s a great thing, basically in Jordan’s name, and I think anytime you can do things like that, and at the same time, honor and remember a great young man, I think that’s a positive all around.”

The shirts, hoodies, and hats, emblazoned with a favorite phrase of Jordan’s, “I Got You”, is all about spreading a positive message of having each other’s back.

“That was all Jordy. Jordy just had really good energy. Every person that I’ve ever talked to has always said that he was an awesome guy, he brought nothing but light in,” said Loyaltees employee Garrett Turley. “It’s crazy what happened, but I’m really impressed by Jen and how she can turn it around and be a positive thing and turn it into that.”

“We all need to take care of each other,” Mason said. “You know, you’re having an issue, things are going bad, reach out to someone and basically ‘I Got You’. So I think it’s a great thing because I think a lot of times now in today’s world, we’re so mixed up in a lot of internet and social media and all that kind of thing that we kind of get secluded and things of that nature. This is just a way of letting people know that there are people out there that care and there are people out there that are willing to help and you just need to reach out.”

Funds raised from the sale of the items are helping provide meals during away games for the Marquette high school football team. A team Jordan was a part of during his time as a student athlete.

“The funds at this time are going towards the football team and our travel food costs,” Mason said. “For instance, they paid for our sandwiches and water and fruit and snacks to Gaylord this past weekend. They took care of setting it up, organizing it, and between them and Tadych’s Econo Foods, they came up with this and it was a great help and we really appreciate all of it and it’s just like I said, we want to remember the the reason for what they’re doing here, the fundraising, and I think it’s just a great cause.”

For members of the team, many of whom knew Jordan well, his impact remains clear to this day.

“He was a great young man,” Mason said. “Not only was he a great athlete, but he was an even better young man and the smile? Infectious. He’d walk up and every time he walked up he was smiling and just had a fantastic personality, and a kid that I think brought happiness to anybody he touched. I can’t think of a better young man. And again, I’ve said this before, I’d give anything to be able to talk to him today.”

You can order ‘#IGotYou’ apparel from Loyaltees here.