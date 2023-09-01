ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba’s Ben Johnson put his talents on full display last Friday night against Calumet.

The senior running back and Michigan Tech commit was in mid-season form and nearly unstoppable with the ball in his hands.

He racked up 136 rushing yards and scored 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the passing game finishing with 106 receiving yards and another score leading the Eskymos to a 40-13 victory in their season opener.

Just like any great leader, Johnson downplayed his performance while thanking the big guys up front for leading the way.

“It all goes down to the offensive line,” said Johnson. “They played outstanding and if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be able to do anything. Our receivers, too. Our receivers blocked very hard. So, it’s all them.”

“Ben works harder than any kid I’ve seen in my life,” said Bailey Lamb, the head coach for the Eskymos. “He strives to get as good as he can and it’s paying off on the field. I mean. he’s the lightning rod and spark for the team. He’s a leader and we all back him and he’s got our back. As long as we have Ben, we have a chance.”