In the Zone: Danny Marcotte scores 5 TD’s to help lead Lakes to victory

LAKE LINDEN-HUBBELL, Mich. (WJMN) – Lake Linden- Hubbell’s, Danny Marcotte, made the endzone his second home last week in the Lake’s big win over North Dickinson. He didn’t cross the goal line just once or twice, but he scored five touchdowns in Lake Linden’s, 42-12, win over the Nordics.

That type of production isn’t something you see often from underclassmen, but the sophomore quarterback isn’t backing down to any challenge. It helps that he has an experienced and strong offensive line leading the way.

“I wasn’t really expecting that many, but I was expecting a couple because I think I’ve been playing pretty well this season,” said Marcotte. “My line obviously played great, so it made it pretty easy. I just made the right reads and made the right cuts and it turned out well.”

“We have a lot of seniors on our line, you know starting upfront with Troy Corrigan, then we have Marcus Sutherland and Ben Tampas at our end spots,” said Brett Gervais, the head coach for Lake Linden-Hubbell. “Then, Gabe Popko, Kirby Koskela doing a nice job up front as well, James Milkey coming out of the backfield blocking people, it really begins there. You know, Danny has done a really nice job preparing himself for the year. You know, he’s still a young player but his work and dedication in the weight room and with working with me throughout the whole offseason to prepare to be a quarterback at the varsity level, he’s really done a nice job.”

The Lakes will need a strong performance from Marcotte once again when they take on Stephenson this Saturday.

