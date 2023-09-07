CRYSTAL FALL, Mich. (WJMN) – Entering the 2023 season, the biggest questions mark surrounding the Forest Park Trojan Football team was who was going to step up and replace the massive void left by the departure of All-UP runnin gback, Sam Mckissick?

Well we might have that answer.

The Trojans won big over Gogebic last Thursday night, 46-8. A majority of Forest Park’s scoring was courtesy of senior, Felix Quevedo.

Quevedo carried the ball 12 times, racking up 185 rushing yard while finding the endzone 5 times!

Forest Park Head Coach, Brain Fabbri, says he did everything a senior leader was supposed to do and more.

“Felix played well offensively and defensively,” said Fabbri. “Offensively, I believe he had five touchdowns. He made some plays and made some guys miss in open space. It was kind of what we we’re hoping for out of him being a senior leader on the team. The kids voted him in as a captain. So, just all the traits in a captain you want too see in a captain.”

“It just felt good to go back out and I thought our team was doing good,” said Quevedo. “We just played pretty good and this year I feel more connected to all of them. It just feels way better than it has the last few years.”

Quevedo will look for another big performance when the Trojans travel to Munising to take on the Mustangs on Friday night.