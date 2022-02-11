UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Congratulations to these athletes, they were were definitely in the zone and stuffed the stat sheet!
Cori Jahfetson (Barga) – 23 points
Brooke St. John (Manistique) – 21 points
Mari Bink (Escanaba) – 19 points
Natalie Prophet (Westwood) – 20 points
Jenna Matson (Munising) – 32 points
Oskar Kangas (Iron Mountain) – 32 points
Cooper Conway (Menominee) – 24 points
Casey Bray (Escanaba) – 14 points
David Eberhard (Marquette) – 17 points
Sam Mckissack (Forest Park) – 19 points