UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Congratulations to these athletes, they were were definitely in the zone and stuffed the stat sheet!

Cori Jahfetson (Barga) – 23 points

Brooke St. John (Manistique) – 21 points

Mari Bink (Escanaba) – 19 points

Natalie Prophet (Westwood) – 20 points

Jenna Matson (Munising) – 32 points

Oskar Kangas (Iron Mountain) – 32 points

Cooper Conway (Menominee) – 24 points

Casey Bray (Escanaba) – 14 points

David Eberhard (Marquette) – 17 points

Sam Mckissack (Forest Park) – 19 points