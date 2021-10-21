In The Zone: Iron Mountain’s Luke Wolfe proves he’s a key player for the Mountaineers

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Last Friday, the Iron Mountain Mountaineers put on a show as they took down the Ishpeming Hematites, 49 to 14, with the help of a dominating performance from sophomore Luke Wolfe.

Wolfe showed off what happens when he gets an open field last Friday. He dashed for 116 yards including a 78-yarder to the house to get Iron Mountain on the board. He capped off the night with some major offensive plays along with 3 touchdowns to help get the Mountaineer’s momentum going as they head into the postseason. As any good teammate would, Wolfe credits his protection upfront on the line for his performance.

“It was a lot of fun,” Luke Wolfe said. “I got a good line to run behind. You got Marcus Verrette, Michael Talerico, Lucas Maxon. Got a good fullback, Bradon Farragh making good blocks all the time.”

With only 8 seniors on the Iron Moutain squad this season, Wolfe has risen to the occasion and is on track to be a massive headache for many opposing teams in the future.

“Well we were able to put him in a position to make a couple of plays early in the game,” said Robin Marttila, Head Coach of Iron Mountain Football. “He had the one screen pass to go up one score and then you had another run there and he is just one of the playmakers we had that had a good night. In order for him to do his job, we had to have other guys do their jobs in terms of blocking and being in their spots so it was good to get the momentum going early and get some scoring done early and we played well and we are happy with the performance.”

Iron Mountain will host Manistique in their final game in the regular season.