In The Zone: Kingsford’s Nic Nora displays elite athleticism against Shawano, WI

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The Kingsford Flivvers are in the driver’s seat sitting atop the Sports Zone rankings with a 3-0 record. A big reason for their early success is the play of junior Nic Nora.

Nora has shown that he is a bonafide playmaker for the Flivvers. He impacted Kingsford’s game last week against Shawano, Wisconsin in all three phases.

Nic Nora preparing for Kingsford’s game against Marquette (Local 3’s Game of the Week).

Offensively, he caught five passes for 94 yards and had two scores. He also returned a punt 73 yards to the house and had two interceptions on defense. What’s even more impressive is he did it all in the first half of the game.

Nora gave credit to his teammates for his performance, specifically quarterback, Michael Meneguzzo. He also added that he takes pride in being an all-around player.

Nic Nora and Michael Meneguzzo celebrate after Nora returns a punt of 73 yards for a touchdown against Shawano, WI.

“It feels great man in all aspects, too,” said Nora. “I take pride in everything that I do and I got a great coaching staff and great teammates. So, all around it’s just great. I thought it started out with quarterback Mike (Meneguzzo). He threw me some great balls, he found me when I was open, just all-around he found me when I was in the right spots. Special teams, we’ve been stressing that a lot. I try to do my best on that because it is 1/3 of the game and it impacts the game so that is huge. Defense, I just found the ball, read the quarterback’s eyes, and got a few picks to help us out there, too.”

Kingsford head coach Mark Novara says a big part of their game plan is to get the ball in Nora’s hands because, very simply, good things happen when they do.

“Nic is just a special athlete,” said Novara. “You know, he’s got some god-gifted abilities that most people don’t have. He’s also a great competitor, he does not want to lose at anything. We’re fortunate that he’s on our team.”

Nora will need to come up big once again as Kingsford faces their biggest test yet at Marquette Friday night in the Local 3 Game of the Week.

Latest Posts