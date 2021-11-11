In The Zone: Luke Gorzinski leads Jets to another Regional Victory

POWERS, Mich. (WJMN) – To nobody’s surprise, the North Central Jets had a dominating performance in their Regional final game against Forest Park. The Jets have been able to take every one of their opponent’s best punches all season long and have handled the pressure of being a team with a target on their backs.

Big-time players – make big-time plays and junior Luke Gorzinski seems to perform better as the lights get brighter. He was very efficient against the Trojans on Friday night. Gorzinski was 3-7 passing with 69 yards and had 3 carries for 109 yards with a score. When asked about his performance, Gorzinski said that it’s in the rearview and he’s focused on the team’s upcoming game against Marion.

“So far it’s incomplete,” Luke Gorzinski, Junior said. “What we’ve done so far, we’re going to look back on with all the accolades and stuff like that, we’ll look back on it after. But right now our season is just Marion and that’s all that matters. It’s a different season every single game in these playoffs and you win or you go home.”

North Central and Marion kick on Saturday at 2 pm EST/ 1 pm CST.