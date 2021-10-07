In The Zone: Menominee’s Aidan Bellisle tallies 6 TD’s against Escanaba

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Menominee’s Aidan Bellisle put on a show on Friday as the Maroons took care of business against the Escanaba Eskymos.

Bellisle had himself a touchdown frenzy, tallying 6 touchdowns on the night. He rushed for 216 yards with 3 touchdowns.

He showed he has arm talent as well, racking up 237 yards and adding three touchdowns through the air.

The Maroons offense collectively had 597 yards with Bellisle accounting for 453 of them. After a loss to a tough Denmark team last week, Bellisle says he was happy to bring home the win but it wouldn’t have been possible without his teammates.

“First I was just glad that we got our win cause the week before we had an off night and lost by 40 something, we were close to them in the first half but then ended up to 20 points in the second half and fell short,” said Bellisle. “I just know I had my lanes and I hit them hard. Our linemen blocked good, our receivers blocked good and hit the lanes hard. It feels great now that I am a senior and they trust me with the ball.”

“Aidan is a special player,” said Joe Noha, the head coach for the Maroons. “Right now is arm is doing really well, he’s been throwing the ball really well in practice and obviously, in the game, he threw extremely well with three touchdowns and that is nice because when you try to defend us you have to defend the run and the pass and he is very good at both right now so it is pretty nice. He definitely kicked it into high gear Friday night against the Eskymo’s and he had a night to remember and we had a great fan base there on Friday night and I thought Aidan really delivered.”

The senior leader will be looked to for another big game when Menominee heads to Marquette Friday night for a big-time GNC matchup.

