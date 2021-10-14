In The Zone: Munising’s Peramaki twins prove to be double trouble

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – For the first time ever, two 8-player Alger County rivals faced off in Eben Junction. The 5-2 Munising Mustangs breezed past their crosstown rival Superior Central, defeating them 52-0. The orange and the black have their sites set on a deep post-season run, with two almost identical offensive weapons who have proven to be lethal.

“You know Superior Central, crosstown rival a little bit, the Alger County Championship, whatever you want to call it,” Munising Head Coach Matt Mattson said. “It is always a fun game to be a part of. Obviously, the twins had nice days for us. We had a little bit of a change, Jacob Mattson couldn’t go in at full-back so we put both Paremaki’s in the backfield, and obviously, it was a nice combination. It’s nice when you are a real good athlete like they are. They both are fantastic athletes, half the time I have their names mixed up. One is bigger and one is smaller but they are both fast and would be on any sprint relay team in the U.P. but they do a nice job together in the backfield, you can see where they work together.”

Joshiah and Micaiah Peramaki proved that they can be double trouble for opposing defenses. In the game last week, each Peramaki scored two touchdowns apiece while Josiah had 3 two-point conversions and Micaiah added one more. They contributed a total of 191-yards on the ground for the stangs, something Coach Mattson says is a major key to being successful in the 8-player division.

“It is nice to have him because I know how dependable he can be on those plays when I am tired,” Micaiah Peramaki, Junior, Munising Football said. “I am a little bit bigger so you know he is quick and I can block for him and he’ll get around them and he can read those blocks”

“We play the game of football well together and other things and we do a lot of stuff together, it’s kinda like we got that twin telekinesis going on,” Josiah Peramaki, Junior, Munising Football said.

Ironwood forfeited for week 8 game against the Mustangs. Their next game will be their final game in the regular season at Brimley on October 22.