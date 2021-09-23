In the Zone: Negaunee’s Philip Nelson comes up big against Manistique

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Don’t look now but the Negaunee Miners are getting better and better as each week passes and getting more confident by the day.

The Miner’s are currently on a three-game win streak, with their most recent victory coming last week against Manistique.

One person who put up some gaudy stats in the game is junior Philip Nelson. He put up some ‘Randy Moss-like’ numbers, with 3 receptions for 125 yards, and two scores. But like any good leader, Nelson has taken the spotlight off himself and shined it on his fellow teammates.

“It was good, you know, but it’s never about myself, it’s all about the team effort, how you play as a team and how you can improve on that,” said Nelson. “So, I think Jared played really well, he put the ball where it needed to be and the lineman blocked really well. If it wasn’t for them then I wouldn’t be able to do that. Our goal is to get better each week, take our weaknesses and improve on them during practice. I think we’ll improve and where we are this week, is not where we want to be next week, we want to be farther.”

Nelson has become quite the weapon for head coach Paul Jacobson and his coaching staff.

“Well, Phil has had a great offseason, he really prepared himself well to have success this season,” said Jacobson. “He’s a hard worker, he has a great attitude and it has shown in his performance the last couple of weeks. The biggest thing with Phil is he’s part of our team right now. You know, we’ve had a pretty strong run game so far. It’s good to be able to have that option, to be able to run and throw the ball, also. Between Phil, Brett Bellanger, and Curtis Kangas, we got three receivers that compliment each other very well.”

The Miners host rival Ishpeming this Friday night.

