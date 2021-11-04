In The Zone: Nelson powers Copper Kings past Maroons

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – For the third straight season, the Calumet Copper Kings knocked off the Menominee Maroons in the playoffs. The play of senior, Dryden Nelson is a big reason why the Copper Kings left Walton Blesch Field on Friday night with a win.

On offense, Nelson carried the ball 27 carries for 270 yards and three scores. Nelson also made the play of the game in the fourth quarter with a fumble recovery that he took back for a touchdown. These big-time plays have become a habit and Nelson stepped in when it counted most.

“I think we did good as a team,” Dryden Nelson, Senior said. ” I give a lot of credit to our lineman for blocking and we just all came together as a team and got it done. Especially verse Menominee and that big play where they fumbled it. One of our teammates knocked it out and I just happened to be there. I took it and put us up by two touchdowns.”

Calumet head coach, John Croze, says Nelson is playing confident and will need to lean on him as they look to continue their playoff run.

“The sky is the limit there and we expect big things out of him,” John Croze, Head Coach of Calumet said. “I think he’s starting to believe that he can do that those play to himself. When you play with confidence like that, good things happen to you and I think that’s where he’s at right now is realizing how dangerous he can be on the football field.”

Calumet travels to Negaunee this Friday night.