It seems like every week we have a handful of players put up eye-popping numbers, making our decision a difficult one for our weekly ‘In The Zone’ segment.

This week, there was one performance that was undoubtedly the most impressive win we’ve seen, maybe even all season long.

On Friday night, Kingsford welcomed in Menominee in a battle of 6-1 teams. Senior running back Elizin Rouse was unstoppable in the game.

He carried the ball 28 times, racking up 339 rushing yards while scoring 6 touchdowns.

We caught up with Rouse at practice the week along with head coach Mark Novara to talk about the game plan to feed Rouse.

“It’s an experience to remember,” said Rouse. “Shout out to the line. They got up to the second level and held their blocks. The wide receivers make it tough too so they have to respect the pass.”

“We kept him in reserve for a couple weeks, getting 8 or 9 touches a game,” said Novara. “In the Gladstone game he had over 20 touches. He’s very capable of taking the ball 28 times. That’s not a problem for him and playing defense. He’s in great shape. Once he got rolling, you just keep feeding the beast.”

Rouse and the Flivvers (7-1) are back in action Friday night when they travel to Marquette (5-2) to close out their regular season.