In the Zone: Superior Central’s Zach Frusti showcases all-around abilities against Engadine

EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Superior Central’s Zach Frusti showed us last week against Engadine that he’s a do it all type of player. Frusti’s play was a big factor in the cougar’s victory over the Eagles.

Frusti was all over the field against Engadine making play after play. Offensively, he rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns, including a two-point conversion.

On defense, he had 13 total tackles, including seven solo tackles, 3 sacks, and a fumble recovery that he took 60 yards to the house.

Frusti says he is happy to receive the recognition for his individual play, but his focus is on the team’s goal of making the playoffs.

“I couldn’t do anything without my teammates,” said Zach Frusti, a senior on the Superior Central varsity team. “I mean, our line has to be doing really good. I put a lot of emphasis on my line because they really deserve it. They don’t get much spotlight, but they do a really good job. My wide receivers, do a really good job catching and blocking. My running back Wyatt Smith does a really good job of keeping that read option, keeping them truthful of not always coming after me because I can just hand it off to him and he will keep trucking no matter what.”

Cougars head coach Sam Eggleston praised the way Frusti accepted and met every challenge the cougars coaching staff threw at him throughout the game.

“Zach brought pretty much everything we could ask out of a player on both sides of the ball, special teams, wherever they saw him line up on kickoff they would kick away,” said Eggleston. “Defensively, we knocked the ball away at one point and we scooped it and ran it all the way back. That’s the third of his career. Offensively, everything we do is built around him. Knowing how shifty he is, we anticipate that defenses will have to key and him and we can run other things. So, Zach just was the player of the game. Anything we asked him to do, he did with energy and with a lot of leadership.”

Frusti and the rest of the Cougars are back in action this Saturday against Gogebic.

Latest Posts