In the Zone: Wyatt Raab sets up shop in the Endzone

POWERS, Mich. (WJMN) – To nobody’s surprise, the North Central Jets are the last team in the U.P. standing for the second year in a row.

The Jets have breezed past all of their opponents this season while putting up some impressive numbers along the way.

A major contributor to those numbers is Wyatt Raab. In last week’s game against Marion, Raab led the team in rushing with 223 yards on 10 carries and finished with 5 touchdowns.

“I feel amazing,” said Raab. “I had a pretty good game today, my line played really well and made it easy for me. I am just very thankful that I could play well in the 17 and we got one more!”

The Jets will look to capture back-to-back state titles this Saturday when they face the 8-1 Colon Magi at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

