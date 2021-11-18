In the Zone: Wyatt Raab sets up shop in the Endzone

High School Sports Zone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POWERS, Mich. (WJMN) – To nobody’s surprise, the North Central Jets are the last team in the U.P. standing for the second year in a row.

The Jets have breezed past all of their opponents this season while putting up some impressive numbers along the way.

A major contributor to those numbers is Wyatt Raab. In last week’s game against Marion, Raab led the team in rushing with 223 yards on 10 carries and finished with 5 touchdowns.

“I feel amazing,” said Raab. “I had a pretty good game today, my line played really well and made it easy for me. I am just very thankful that I could play well in the 17 and we got one more!”

The Jets will look to capture back-to-back state titles this Saturday when they face the 8-1 Colon Magi at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories