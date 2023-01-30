Video Courtesy: RRNSPORTS.COM

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – We have seen many schools and organizations step up since Friday to show support in attempts to raise money and ease some of the burden placed on the Weaver Family.

Monday night in Iron Mountain a moment of silence was held prior to tip-off of the Mountaineer’s game against North Central in honor of the Weaver Family and in remembrance of Tara and Jerry Weaver.

Iron mountain high school held a ‘Miracle Minute’ fundraiser. Members of the I.M.H.S Varsity Club collected as many donations as they could in the span of a minute from attendees with proceeds going to the Weaver Family.

We’re all in this together,” said Jerry Sardina, the Athletic Director at Iron Mountain High School. “All these school districts work together and we know each other and love each other. We’re all one big family when it comes to education and supporting each other and supporting communities.”

2,740$ was raised with Iron Mountain High School donating 600$. In total, 5,340$ was raised.

“We support them and we’re praying for them,” said Sardina. “We certainly have them in our thoughts. Anything that we can do to help be here for them, we want them to know that we’re here and we got their backs. We’re all in this together so we really appreciate the fans coming out tonight and supporting. They did an excellent job being able to help the Escanaba community and the Weaver Family.”

Earlier Monday evening, North Central played host to a wrestling match. A 50/50 drawing was held to help raise money for the Weaver Family. $216 was raised in total with plans for another raffle at Tuesday’s North Central and Carney – Nadeau boys basketball game.

“Well when the opportunity came up here to have a wrestling event tonight and then also we have a basketball game here tomorrow, everybody is trying to do what they can,” said Randy McLeod, the Athletic Director at North Central High School. “Sports is one big family. I don’t care if you’re from Escanaba, Iron Mountain, or north central. We are all one big community. So, whatever we can do we’re going to go ahead and do that.”

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help the Weaver Family. To donate visit: HERE