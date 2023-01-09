ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – It was a blast from the past tonight at Ishpeming High School. The Hematites welcomed Hancock for their ‘Throwback’ game. The contest was held in their newly renovated gymnasium, the first varsity contest held there this year. In honor of the occasion, the Hematite players wore throwback uniforms from the 1990’s.
January 17 2023 05:54 am
