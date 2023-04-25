UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Decades of dedication to local sports in the Copper Country has been recognized at the state level. The Michigan High School Hockey Coaches Association (MHSHCA) announced Jim Young of Houghton as its 2023 Friend of High School Hockey Award recipient.

A release from the MHSHCA had this to say about Young:

As the voice of high school hockey in the Copper Country for over two decades, Jim has also been the eyes and ears for high school hockey fans all over the state. Each year, several teams from Metro Detroit, Saginaw, Grand Rapids, Traverse City and others from lower Michigan make the long trip to the Copper Country to face Houghton, Hancock, Calumet, and Jeffers. One common theme for these trips is the team’s and fans’ appreciation for Jim’s efforts in bringing those games to those who are not able to attend in person.

Jim Young was specifically acknowledged for his 25 years of high school sports radio broadcasting.