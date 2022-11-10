KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The people of the Upper Peninsula have spoken! With over 2,000 votes casted, Kingsford High School has been named the 2022 Local 3 Sports Zone ‘Best Darn Marching Band’ winner.

The winner was announced on the Local 3 Sports Zone Thursday night. Prior to that, the band was surprised with the announcement while they were together in class.

Local 3 would like to thank all of the school bands that participated. Each group brought something fun and different to their community’s school spirit and should be very proud of the work they do!

