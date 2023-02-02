KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The rink was pink Thursday night for the Kingsford Hockey game against Negaunee. Not only was hockey being played between the Flivvers and Miners but there was a fundraising effort held to raise proceeds to support the cancer program at the Marshfield Medical Center- Dickinson in relationship with the Dickinson Hospitals Foundation.
Kingsford tops Negaunee in ‘Pink the Rink’ hockey game
by: Jake Durant
Posted:
Updated:
February 10 2023 04:21 am
