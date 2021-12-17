KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – One Kingsford football standout is officially headed to Toledo, Ohio to continue his academic and athletic career.

Flivvers TE Zach Person put the pen to the paper earlier today, officially signing his letter of intent. The 6’5′, 225 pounds senior made a name for himself here in the Upper Peninsula despite only getting in 2 years with Kingsford.

Person racked up numerous awards over those two years, two including 2x First Team All-State Wide Reciever, 2x All U.P. Wide Reciever, AP First Team All-State Wide Reciever, Detroit FP First Team All-State Wide Reciever, MHSFCA First Team All-State Wide Reciever, Detroit News First Team All-State Wide Reciever just to name a few.