Ishpeming, Mich. (WJMN) – One of the U.P.’s most accomplished student-athletes is staying close to home to compete at the next level.

Ishpeming’s Lola Korpi put pen to paper Thursday afternoon, signing to run track and field, as well as cross country at Northern Michigan University.

Photo Courtesy: Holly Letson

“After spending the night at Northern I just feel like I belong on the team,” said Korpi. ” I really like the coach, Jenny Ryan. The facilities are really nice and the coach is amazing.”

Korpi says it was after a conversation with Coach Ryan that she knew NMU was the right fit.

“One thing that is important to coach Jenny (Ryan) is that runners still enjoy running after leaving NMU,” said Korpi. “That’s just something that I really appreciated was that she wants to make it fun for us and not run us into the ground.”

Photo Courtesy: Holly Letson

Korpi has built quite the resume during her time at Ishpeming High School.

CROSS COUNTRY

3X U.P. Individual D2 Champion. (Runner up as a Freshman)

3X U.P. Girl Runner of the Year

4X Dream Team nomination

4X All-State Selection

4X All-Conference selection in the West-PAC

Set School Record for 5K

TRACK & FIELD

9X Individual U.P. Champion (800M, 1600M, 3200M)

2X Champion On Relay Team

4X West-PAC Most Valuable Runner

Set School Record in 1600M

While Korpi’s individual accolades are something she is proud of, she hopes she’s remembered more for being a great teammate.

Photo Courtesy: Holly Letson

“I hope they remember my sportsmanship and me being a team-player instead of breaking records,” said Korpi.

Academically, Korpi says she plans on going into the health-care field while at NMU.