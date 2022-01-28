NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Lieutenant Govenor Garlin Gilchrist was making his rounds in the Upper Peninsula last week visiting small businesses, meeting people, and taking in the beautiful winter scenery that the U.P. has to offer. With a cross-town rivalry on the slate for a night he was in town, you know this former basketball star couldn’t miss all of the action.

“I just love basketball,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said. “I am a former basketball player myself so to be able to come and see this rivalry game is super exciting. I think these things bring people together to have fun. A healthy rivalry is good but it is also a chance to see kids doing good things, working hard, hustling, all of the great things that sports gave me. I am just happy to come here and support it.”

Being around the game, the Lieutenant Govenor says he wants to use his platform to ensure athletes find the same love for sports that he has.

“I certainly see myself when I was in high school just thinking about all of the stuff I was so excited to do in the future and funny enough, being the Lieutenant Govenor of Michigan was not one of those things I was dreaming about,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said. “These kinds of experiences help prepare you for whatever you are going to do. They help prepare you and make you a stronger person. You learn the value of hard work, you learn the value of teamwork, you learn to get back up after you fail so I hope they carry all of that forward.”

Lieutenant Govenor Gilchrist even met with both teams before the game for a pregame pep talk.

“I got a lot of gifts from the game of basketball and I hope that they are enjoying the gifts that they are getting from it,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said. “Some of my best friends in life, even today are people that I played basketball with or against so I hope that they hold on and build relationships that they will carry with them”

And channeling his inner coach, here is the Lieutenant Governor’s keys to success on the hardwood.

“Three’s are better than two’s,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said. “I don’t know how our shooters are here but you want three’s, layups and make sure you box out.”