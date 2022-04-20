(VIA MSHS ATHLETICS) – Luke Janofski, MSHS Senior and Cross Country/Track & Field student-athlete has signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to attend and participate in the men’s cross country and men’s track & field programs at Davenport University. Janofski made his formal commitment to attend Davenport beginning in the Fall 2022 semester during a signing ceremony that took place from the REDspn Studio at MSHS today (April 20).

From L to R: Caleb Janofski (brother), Nina Janofski (mother), Luke Janofski, Mark Janofski (father), Brady Janofski (brother)

Family members, friends, coaches and staff were all on-hand to celebrate Janofski’s decision on which institution to attend and compete in both cross country and track & field at the college level. Davenport University is an NCAA Division II institution and member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (GLIAC).

Luke Janofski’s Individual Accomplishments/Accolades:

All-State (2021, 2020, 2019);

All-U.P. Dream Team (2021);

All-U.P. (2021, 2020, 2019);

All-Great Northern Conference (2021, 2020, 2019);

Placed 5th at 2021 MHSAA U.P. Division 1 Cross Country Finals

From L to R: Kyle Detmers (MSHS Cross Country), Luke Janofski, Mike Leanes (MSHS Cross Country)

Team Accomplishments/Accolades:

MHSAA U.P. Division 1 Cross Country Champions (2021, 2020, 2019)

Great Northern Conference Cross Country Champions (2021, 2020, 2019, 2018)

MHSAA U.P. Division 1 Track & Field Champions (2021)

Great Northern Conference Track & Field Champions (2021)

Why Luke Chose Davenport University:

”I made my decision to continue my education and distance running career at Davenport firstly, because of my experience on my official visit. The facilities were all very new, from dorms to weight rooms, and it was obvious the college seriously invests money into their athletic and academic programs and facilities. I loved the coaching staff and the culture that they seem to be building in their program. Along with the athletic side, Davenport is a great school for business and has that middle ground number of students where I won’t feel overwhelmed, but have tons of opportunities to make new friends and gain new experiences. Lastly it is in a great city, Grand Rapids where I will have a multitude of options for internships.”

Latest Posts