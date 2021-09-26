Marquette boys soccer finishes second in Alpena

ALPENA, Mich. – The Marquette Redmen boys soccer team traveled down to Alpena for an eight team tournament on Saturday 9-26. Participating teams included host Alpena, Ogemaw Heights, Tawas, Grayling, Cheboygan, Sault Ste. Marie, Traverse City Christian, and Marquette.

In game one Marquette faced off against Tawas and opened up a 6-0 first half lead. Goal scorers included Evan Sysko from Axel Vermaat and Max Dawson, Dawson from Sysko, Dawson from Vermaat, Ezra Pickard from Isaac Johnson and Hayden Byma, Pickard from John Weber, and Pickard from Byma.

Marquette finished off Tawas with a mercy rule 8-0 victory. Second half goal scorers were Kaleb Chipelewski from Pickard and Ayden Beaudry and Max Holdwick from Chipelewski. Harrison Anthos did not face a single shot in net.

In game 2, it was a much more tightly contested battle with Traverse City Christian. Marquette jumped out to a 1-0 first half lead on a Pickard goal from Nick Lindberg. Traverse City Christian tied the game in the second half which led to a 1-1 tie. A five man shoot out overtime session ensued with Marquette converting every single kick. Byma, Vermaat, Dawson, Indigo Catalano, and Pickard were the goal scorers while Anthos made a stop on TC Christians third kicker. This win advanced Marquette to the championship game versus Ogemaw Heights.

In the championship game, Marquette jumped out to a 1-0 lead off a Dawson goal from Lamb Ngafeeson. A Marquette player was then red-carded moments later which meant they had to play short a player for the rest of the game. Shortly before the end of the first half, Ogemaw Heights was awarded a penalty kick which they converted for a 1-1 halftime score. In the second half, Ogemaw Heights was able to score two more goals to seal a 3-1 win.

“ I was really proud of our players for getting another shoot out win on the season in game two but especially for not giving up in the championship game. Even down a player early we had a few really good chances to get back in the game in the second half. Ezra Pickard had a really great tournament as did Hayden Byma.”

Marquette is now 17-2 on the year and travel to Houghton on Saturday, October 2nd.

