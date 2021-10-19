Marquette Redmen win UP Boys Soccer Finals

The UP finals were held at the Kaufman Sports Complex on Saturday featuring two divisions of 10 UP programs/schools.

Marquette took home the Division 1 championship beating Iron Mountain in the final.

In the semifinal, Marquette beat Houghton 5-0. In that game, Max Dawson got the goal scoring started off an Ayden Beaudry and John Weber assist. Harrison Anthos faced six shots in net for a 1-0 halftime lead.

Marquette broke it open in the second half off another Dawson goal assisted by Evan Sysko. Sysko then scored the third goal from an Ezra Pickard and Weber assist. Nick Lindberg made the score 4-0 from a Pickard and Zane Phillips assist before Pickard finished the scoring from an Indigo Catalano assist. Anthos did not face any shots in the second half.

“After a long stretch with no games, we came out a little slow but once we settled in things started going our way. Dawson always sets the tone for us and he really stepped it up today,” said Marquette coach Dan Salmon.

In this game, Max Dawson broke the single-season boy’s goal record for Marquette (36) with his 36th and 37th goal of the season.

In the championship game, it was all Marquette with a mercy-rule victory 8-0 win over Iron Mountain.

“Iron Mountain is a good, well-coached team and they beat us earlier in the year. We really wanted to get back on the field with them and it was the perfect setting today in the UP Finals,” said Salmon.

Dawson again started the scoring off a Weber assist. Enzo Stabile followed that up with a goal off another Weber assist. Pickard made it 3-0 followed by a diving Isaac Johnson header goal. Both goals were assisted by Lamb Ngafeeson.

Pickard then finished the first half goalscoring off a Lindberg assist making it 5-0 at the half. In the second half, Dawson got his second of the game and 39th of the season with an assist going to Ethan Sandstrom.

Axel Vermaat made the score 7-0 unassisted. Hayden Byma then finished the scoring for the Redmen with a Vermaat assist. Harrison Anthos did not face a single shot in the net.

“The coaching staff challenged the boys to play a complete game which we did. Very proud of the fact the defense did not give up any shots and the offense had 10 different players gain a goal or assist. It was a true team effort in the championship game,” said Salmon.

Marquette finished the season 21-2 with 4 tournament Championships and 1-second place tournament.

“It’s too bad this team cannot play in districts downstate. I think we could’ve done a lot of damage down there and hopefully someday soon the schools from the UP can get back to playing district soccer.”

Bayside soccer of Escanaba beat the Marquette JV team 4-3 in an overtime shoot-out after a 0-0 tie for the division 2 championship.

