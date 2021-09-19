Marquette varsity soccer wins in shoot out

Goal keeper Harrison Anthos makes 1 of his 4 saves in the shoot out vs Lakeland Union (MSHS Soccer Photo).

The Marquette boys varsity soccer team traveled to Minocqua Wisconsin on Saturday to play in the Lakeland Union tournament.

Marquette faced a familiar opponent in Kingsford in the first game and cruised to a 4-0 win. Enzo Stabile scored in the first half off an assist from Axel Vermaat for a 1-0 halftime score.

Evan Sysko battles for the ball vs Kingsford at the Lakeland Union tournament (MSHS soccer photo).

In the second half, Ezra Pickard scored three goals for the hat trick. The first goal was unassisted while the second goal was assisted by Isaac Johnson and the third goal assisted by Kaleb Chipelewski. Harrison Anthos made six saves in net.

“We were missing some players for this tournament on both sides of the ball and we weren’t sure how the team would respond but they stepped up big,” said Dan Salmon, the head coach for Marquette. “Ezra had a phenomenal game.”

In the championship game, it was the battle of unbeatens as the 13-0 Marquette Redmen faced the 10-0-1 Lakeland Union Thunderbirds.

After a scoreless first half, Max Dawson tallied an unassisted goal on a break away for a 1-0 lead. Lakeland answered with a goal with 14 minutes remaining making it 1-1. As time was running down, Marquette appeared to be awarded a penalty kick but the center referee changed the call to a free kick as time expired.

“We were not happy with how that game ended in regulation so it was good motivation going into the shoot out,” said Salmon.

In the first shoot out, Hayden Byma, Axel Vermaat, and Indigo Catalano all converted on their kicks with Harrison Anthos stopping 2 in net which lead to a sudden death shoot out. After a save by Lakeland, Anthos answered with his own save. The seventh kicker for Marquette was Dawson who converted. Anthos then made the game winning save on Lakeland’s next shooter.

“Harrison again came up big for us as did freshman Indigo Catalano,” said Salmon. “A shoot out in a championship game comes with a lot of pressure. They handled it quite well.”

Harrison faced 9 shots in regulation and 7 in the shootout stopping 4. Marquette is now 14-0 on the season and travel to Iron Mountain on Tuesday.

