OLIVET, Mich. (WJMN) – All season long the Menominee Maroons have been etching their names into the history books, but now they are one win away from being the second Maroons squad to take home the state title.

“We’ve been looking at this for our whole lives and so to get there and to actually win it is amazing,” Brady Badker, Senior for Menominee boys basketball said. “Like our coaches, my dad and, all of those guys who didn’t get to make it, so to be the second team to make it to the state finals it feels really good.”

Playing their best basketball in the last few weeks, Menominee is looking to stay true to themselves when they take the hardwood on Saturday.

“The way we have been playing has been really well and if we can keep passing the ball and getting open looks it is going to be key for us tomorrow,” Badker said. “We need to take care of the basketball, we had a lot of turnovers yesterday which didn’t help.”

“We’ve been saying it all season we want to have one good shooting game,” Brady Schultz, Senior for Menominee boys basketball said. “We had one against Escanaba when we had 15 three-pointers so we are hoping to replicate that tomorrow.”

A memorable year for Maroon faithful as a whole but especially for the 8 seniors who are ending their high school careers in a once-in-a-lifetime way.

“We only have 32 more minutes of basketball left in general so for our last game to be the state championship game, there is nothing better than that,” Badker said.

Menominee will face Schoolcraft on Saturday with tip-off slated for 4:30 P.M. EST.