MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s a great day to be a Wildcat! The Northern Michigan Men’s Basketball team is keeping one of the most talented high school basketball players from the area here in the U.P.

Menominee’s Aidan Bellisle officially committed to NMU Wednesday afternoon.

Courtesy: Twitter/@aidanbellisle

Bellisle helped lead the Maroons to the Division 3 state title game while averaging just over 15 points per game while eclipsing the 1,000 career point mark this season.

He really made a difference distributing the basketball averaging nearly 5 assists a game. Bellisle was named the UPSSA Division 1-3 Player of the Year and was named to the dream team. He was also named our Sports Zone Boys Basketball Player of the Year.