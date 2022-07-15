MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State University Track and Field team is getting arguably one of the best high jumpers the U.P. has ever seen.

Menominee’s Brady Schultz took to social media to announce his commitment to MSU on Friday afternoon.

Schultz who just began high jumping a little over a year ago quickly made a name for himself across Michigan this past season. He ended his entire high jump career undefeated, a 2x U.P. Champion in the event, and shattered school and U.P. records. He also tied for the top high jump posted by a Michigan high school athlete this past season with a height of 6’9″.

Schultz, who is 6’6″ made quite the name for himself on the hardwood this past season as well. He was one of the lead scorers for the Maroons basketball team who took the runner-up spot in Division 3. He also was a member of the football team during his time at Menominee.