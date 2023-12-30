GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – For the better part of four decades chances are you could find Mike Forgette inside the gymnasium at Gwinn High School teaching the game of basketball.

“He was always a gym rat,” said Mike Forgette’s eldest son, Trae Forgette. “They called themselves ‘Bear’s Gym Rats.’ because his nickname was sometimes ‘Bear’ and so they called themselves the ‘Gym Rats.’ That’s basically what it was because we lived here in the gym and as a youngster growing up and him being a coach, I was in this particular gym so many evenings, so many afternoons with boys and girls. We spent just a lot of time here throughout the years.”

Forgette’s coaching career at Gwinn High School began in 1966 and spanned into the early 2000’s.

Along with his signature cowboys boots he used to sport during games, Forgette became known for his intense coaching style which often brought the best out of his players.

“His biggest message is give 110%,” said Trae Forgette. “Lay it all out there at all times. Just do the best you can and never give up. Hustle, hustle, hustle.”

“We knew what we had to get done and we knew we had to play aggressive basketball,” said Darren Sinnaeve, a former player and assistant coach for Forgette. “We loved it. He got the most out of you, the most he could get out of you. The biggest thing I can remember about him and his girls team is how physical they played. You know, they were intense and they would get after you. They were big and strong and you knew you were going to be in a battle every night if you played one of his teams.”

For 25 seasons Forgette led the Girls Varsity program compiling an overall record of 311-215.

In 1996, Forgette and the Modeltowners put it all together and made a memorable run to the state championship game.

While the Modeltowners fell short of their ultimate goal, it’s a team and season that the school remains proud of to this day.

Their Runner-Up Banner hangs proudly in the rafters at Gwinn High School as a shield of inspiration for today’s Modeltowners.

“Coming into the gym everyday for practice or even games it’s one of the first things I look at,” said Justin Maki, the head coach for the Gwinn Girls Basketball program. “It shows that a small town like Gwinn can get there. It’s possible with hard work and dedication. So, looking at that banner, it’s always a constant reminder of what we can achieve. It’s been pretty inspirational to me as a young coach coming in and working everyday.”

For coach Forgette, coaching was a year round job. His work didn’t stop after the completion of the girls season. He spent 11 seasons as the head coach for the Gwinn Boys Varsity program and worked with the 7th, 8th, and 9th grade boys junior varsity teams for 14 years.

“The fact that he coached both the boys and girls at the same time,” said Sinnaeve. “Nowadays you can’t do that because they play in the same season. I coached football for many years and did the basketball after that but I always thought he was crazy for doing the same sport back to back because it’s a long hall and he did it better than anyone could ever imagine. You know, even at the boys level having won a couple districts and a couple regionals.”

After retiring from coaching in 2002, coach Forgette continued supporting Gwinn Athletics. You can often find him in the stands at games supporting this generation of Modeltowners.

“You know, he always makes himself available,” said Maki. “As a young coach in Gwinn I’m fortunate to have past coaches like Mike be available. When you can ask question and talk basketball, he loves talking basketball, so he’s always down every time I contact him. So, I’m proud to be an ex-player of his and continue the tradition at Gwinn.”

Last Friday night in a surprise ceremony, the court where he dedicated so much time and energy is now dedicated to him and will forever bear his name.

The sign that will be displayed for everyone who enters the gym to see has special meaning to coach Forgette’s tenure with the Modeltowners.

“So, the meaning of the sign is it’s the wood that graced the bleachers at Gwinn High School for his entire tenure,” said his son Trae. “My father, Coach Forgette, was infamous for standing up very quickly and kicking this bench. We always laugh and said some of the marks of this particular piece may have been actually from his cowboy boots. It didn’t matter whether he was coaching at the 4th grade level with his son, or coaching at the senior high level with the boys and girls, he was always famous for kicking this bleacher. So, this is a great sign and just has great significant for the dedication.”