NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners took Escanaba’s best punch and outlasted the Eskymos, 64 to 54 in our Game of the Week! Negaunee will face Houghton for a district title Friday night! Hear from Alyssa Hill, Lily Nelson, and head coach Mike O’Donnell after the game.

Latest Posts