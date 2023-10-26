NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The reigning division 6 runners-up are back to work this week preparing for what they hope is another deep playoff run.

The team’s experience last season is helping lay the groundwork to approach each game.

“That’s the biggest thing that we focused on last year, was week by week,” said Jacobson. “The most important game is your next game and that’s been the mentality of this group as well.”

Negaunee is coming off an underwhelming 42-7 loss to Iron Mountain to end their regular season.

“Last week, obviously, it wasn’t the performance we were looking for,” said Miners Head Coach Paul Jacobson. “I thought we played a pretty good half but didn’t come out of the locker room. That’s what happens sometimes and Iron Mountain is a good football team. You can’t give them five turnovers in the second half on a short field. You just can’t do that. The bottom line is you learn from your mistakes and you move on.”

The Miners will kick off the playoffs with a home matchup game against Grayling, a team the coaching staff has recent postseason experience against.

“This is the game we played in January of ’21 during the 2020 season,” said Jacobson. “It’s kind of interesting, this is the third time that we’ve played them in the playoffs. Actually, their head coach Eric Tunney was a fullback for the Whitmore Prescott team. We played them back in 2002 and 2003.”

Jacobson believes some of the lessons they learned from matching up against Iron Mountain can help the Miners this week.

“They’re similar in some ways to Iron Mountain as far as athleticism goes and what they do offensively,” said Jacobson. “They play well defensively and I think they’d play well in the U.P.- style brand of football and have success.”

No matter the outcome on Friday, Jacobson says he’s enjoyed being around this group.

“It’s been a fun group to be around,” said Jacobson. “I look at last year’s team and they’re similar. They’re fun and they’re just a good group to be around. They come prepared each day to work and get better. I like the leadership and it’s been just a pleasure to be around this group of young men. We’re one of 32 team in the state in division six looking for a state championship,” said Jacobson. “So, I like our mindset this week and I like our focus at practice and we just got to go let it all hang out.”