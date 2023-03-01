Player of the Year:

Ella Mason, Jr. – Guard, Negaunee

1st Team

Jenna Maki, Jr.- Guard, Ishpeming

Lena Pleaugh, Sr. – Guard, Gwinn

Megan Marta, Jr.  – Guard, Westwood

Lillie Johnson, Fresh. – Guard, Gladstone

Aubrey Johnson, Soph. – Guard, Negaunee

2nd Team

Jenessa Eagle, Fresh. – Guard, Ishpeming

Emma Ellis, Sr. – Guard, Iron Mountain

Danielle Lund, Jr. – Guard, Manistique

Lexi Olson, Soph. – Guard, Westwood

Tia Schone, Soph. – Guard, Gladstone

Honorable Mention:

Lilly Swanson, Jr – Guard, Ishpeming

Aliana Martinez, Sr. – Forward, Gladstone

Leah Goudreau, Soph. – Guard, Manistique

Miaha Schiefel, Soph. – Guard, Gwinn

Izzie Marta, Soph. – Guard, Westwood

Ellison Powell, Sr. – Guard, Iron Mountain

Grace Nardi, Jr. – Forward, Negaunee

Defensive Player of the Year:

Lena Pleaugh, Sr. – Guard, Gwinn

All-Defensive Team:

Megan Marta, Jr. – Guard, Westwood

Aubrey Johnson, Soph. – Guard, Negaunee

Mya Hemmer, Fresh. – Forward, Ishpeming

Anja Kleiman, Sr. – Forward, Iron Mountain

Lillie Johnson, Fresh. – Guard, Gladstone