Player of the Year:
Ella Mason, Jr. – Guard, Negaunee
1st Team
Jenna Maki, Jr.- Guard, Ishpeming
Lena Pleaugh, Sr. – Guard, Gwinn
Megan Marta, Jr. – Guard, Westwood
Lillie Johnson, Fresh. – Guard, Gladstone
Aubrey Johnson, Soph. – Guard, Negaunee
2nd Team
Jenessa Eagle, Fresh. – Guard, Ishpeming
Emma Ellis, Sr. – Guard, Iron Mountain
Danielle Lund, Jr. – Guard, Manistique
Lexi Olson, Soph. – Guard, Westwood
Tia Schone, Soph. – Guard, Gladstone
Honorable Mention:
Lilly Swanson, Jr – Guard, Ishpeming
Aliana Martinez, Sr. – Forward, Gladstone
Leah Goudreau, Soph. – Guard, Manistique
Miaha Schiefel, Soph. – Guard, Gwinn
Izzie Marta, Soph. – Guard, Westwood
Ellison Powell, Sr. – Guard, Iron Mountain
Grace Nardi, Jr. – Forward, Negaunee
Defensive Player of the Year:
Lena Pleaugh, Sr. – Guard, Gwinn
All-Defensive Team:
Megan Marta, Jr. – Guard, Westwood
Aubrey Johnson, Soph. – Guard, Negaunee
Mya Hemmer, Fresh. – Forward, Ishpeming
Anja Kleiman, Sr. – Forward, Iron Mountain
Lillie Johnson, Fresh. – Guard, Gladstone