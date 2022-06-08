MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The search for Marquette’s next boy’s varsity basketball coach is over with the hiring of Rich Ledy who will take over for the program starting next season.

“Richard undoubtedly brings a proven ability to realize his vision through a high level of commitment and hard work,” said Alex Tiseo, the athletic director for MSHS. “Under coach Ledy’s leadership, we know our student-athletes are going to be developed in all aspects of the game through a culture founded on effort, shared accountability, and teamwork. Richard’s core principle and ability to walk the walk certainly make him a perfect ambassador here at MSHS that will have program participants achieve success on and off the court.”

Ledy was selected from a talented pool of candidates and brings with him an impressive resume with over 30 years of basketball playing and coaching experience.

“I want to thank our search community members that also included MSHS staff member Karla McCutcheon, Varsity Football Coach Eric Mason, and former girls and boys Cross Country Coach Kyle Detmers,” said Tiseo.

Ledy will transition over from the girl’s program where he’s been a coach since 2002. He served as the Freshman girl’s basketball coach from 2002 to 2005 and has been the JV girls basketball coach from 2005 to 2021. He says it was hard to leave the girl’s program but felt it was time for a change.

“I wanted to take on the challenge,” said Ledy. “It’s something new. I’ve always been a Freshman and JV coach so taking over a program and moving some of my ideas and actually running a whole program was appealing to me.”

Ledy admits there will be a steep learning curve for him during the transition as he looks to familiarize himself with the program.

“My plan is to in the next month is to have practice for contact days,” said Ledy. “We won’t be going to a lot of team camps just because I don’t know these kids. I have access to HUDL so I can watch the games from the previous years and I’ll probably watch them once I get to know the kids. Obviously, we want to tailor what we’re doing to their abilities so we’re more successful.”

For the players, it’s a chance to re-prove themselves and earn playing time.

“I told the players, I don’t know anyone of you so we’re all starting with a clean slate,” said Ledy. “I think if we have 10-12 kids on the team they’re all going to get an equal chance for playing time and be starters and do what they need to do as long as they work hard.”

Marquette faithful can expect some high-energy basketball that will make for some good entertainment.

“Really up-tempo, even at the JV girls level we’ve always had 3-4 sometimes 6-7 different defenses,” said Ledy. “I like high energy defense and I really like fast-break offense. So, we’re not going to try to win games 40 to 35, you know, we’re going to try and win games 95 to 50. I want a great defensive team first and a fast-breaking offensive team and just a team that works hard really, really hard.”

Ledy says as of now there have been no decisions made on his coaching staff but is looking forward to reaching out and getting a staff together soon.