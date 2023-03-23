LANSING, Mich. — State Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Waucedah Township, on Thursday welcomed the Munising High School boys basketball team to the Capitol. The Mustangs will play Marine City’s Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School on Thursday evening in the Division 4 state semi-finals at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Munising High School boys basketball team visits the Capitol
by: Jake Durant
Posted:
Updated:
