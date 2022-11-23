NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN)- The Negaunee Boys Football Team made a brief detour on their way to Ford Field on Wednesday. Lakeview Elementary School welcomed the team with a walking pep rally of sorts as the entire school lined the halls, the varsity football team took three laps around the campus, high-fiving and revving up this tiny fanbase with Miners fever. Principal Heather Holman said the whole school was excited about the visit.

“Oh, so excited all day,” said Holman. “I think the staff was just as excited as the kids, you know, to have our students back in the building and get to have a minute to celebrate with them was really special for everybody in this building today. We are really looking forward to it.”

Coach Paul Jacobson and Holman had the idea to bring the big kids over to meet the little kids in hopes of inspiring the Miners of tomorrow.

“Having the opportunity to speak to them and see them out on the field,” said Holman. “Considering all of the things that they’ve accomplished this season and then they get to be here you know, giving them a high-five in our hallways and making that connection that at some point they were where they are, they were elementary kids to in this building was pretty special to see for sure.”

“This is their moment to shine,” Jacobson said. “You know, they’ve earned it. You know, they’re kind of living on cloud nine, right now and someday they’ll appreciate it a lot more than right now, but they are living in the moment and having a blast.”

The cheering fans waited with anticipation, hoping to slap the hands and cheer on their heroes. Linebacker, Nico Lukkarinen certainly appreciates the support.

“It was just cool to see all these little kids looking up to you and have great expressions on their faces,” said Lukkarinen. “They are just happy to see you.”

“This is the best town,” said teammate Drake Spickerman. “I grew up and I went through here at Lakeview and you know, went through middle school and high school my whole life and I’ve loved every single second of it. I couldn’t have asked for a better community to be a part of and a better town and I love this place.”

One special hallway exhibit featured photos of current players when they attended Lakeview. The team will now get ready to leave for Detroit, Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m. from the High School, for these players, the nine-hour bus ride will be the most anticipated trip of their football lives. Let’s hope, that after claiming the championship, the return trip will be just as enjoyable.