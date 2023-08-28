NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Volleyball team flew under the radar for most of the 2022 season. It was a journey of growth says head coach, Kirsta Squiers.

“We were trying to fit puzzle pieces together and come off of a season previous to that, that had a big senior class,” said Negaunee head coach Krista Squiers. “So, last years seniors had a lot of work ahead of themselves and they handle it very well.”

Despite their inexperience, the Miners showed flashes of potential.

“We did pretty well,” said Squiers. “I think we were very underestimated and I think that we surprised some people when we showed up. We beat notable people like Marquette last year and it was kind of like, ‘Oh, we can do this.”

Entering 2023, the Miners will rely on a few new faces to step up.

“Eliana Juchemich was big in the middle for us,” said Squiers. “So, we’re replacing that, we’re splitting time with two middles that are juniors. So, they’re seeing a lot of playing time and learning on the fly. Then, Rachel Niskanen was a top-notch setter for us. So, we have a senior setter in Riley Hanner. She’s stepping into it and she’s really owned it and taken that kind of leadership role as a senior and gone, ‘This is my job, I’m taking care of business.'”

With five returners back from last year’s squad, the Miners will take the court with more confidence and experience.

“We have a really strong junior class,” said Squiers. “This group together, junior and senior-wise, we got a lot of talent. I’m pretty excited with the talent it just matters what we do with the talent as a team. I’m really looking forward to the team aspect and how well they mesh together and what we do with the talent that we have.”

One senior to keep an eye out for is outside hitter, Ashley Bell.

“We’ve moved Ashley Bell from the middle, she kind of played opposite of Ellie last year, and we’ve moved her now to the outside,” said Squiers. “She’s got some firepower and we’re looking forward to seeing what that looks like.”

“I think we can go really far this year,” said Bell. “If we work together well as a team I think we should win most of our games. There are challenging teams like Calumet but I think we’ll do good against most teams this year.”

Early on in the season, the Miners will be leaning on their defense as they continue to figure out how their roster meshes.

“Defensively, we’re going to be pretty strong,” said Squiers. “That’s something that I’ve really emphasized at practice, that we can’t let the ball hit the ground before us. We have to have that gritty mentality. We have a really good backrow D.S. in Maddy Jacobson and Libero in Marisa Hird. Those two, they just scoop it all up and we’re now in a position where we have really good defense and passing that we can kind of have some fun with offense.”

“I think we’re really blending better than last year,” said senior Marisa Hird. “I think we’re working a lot harder. I think all of us want the same thing. We want to win districts and we want to win regionals. I think it’s going to be a good year.”

“Yeah, I think that all of us, the one thing that we have in common is we’re super hungry to win,” said senior Maddy Jacobson. “I think all of us think we can make it to districts this year.”

Coach Squires continues to preach accountability to her team. The Miners going by the motto: our season is my responsibility.

“Our season is my responsibility,” said Squiers. “It’s one of those things like having it on the shirt and you’re looking across the net at your teammate, like, it’s my responsibility, it’s their responsibility. It’s that collective team unit idea that it’s our responsibility to take care of business everyday mentality-wise, at practice, and putting that positive pressure at practice where we are all one mind, one brain.

The Miners will head to Iron Mountain to take on the Mountaineers Tuesday night.