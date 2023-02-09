ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Two high school athletes from Escanaba signed their letters of intent to play at the collegiate level Thursday.

Maddie Chaillier signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at Bay College.

“I really just wanted to stay home,” said Chaillier. “It’s gonna be nice to have my family and friends at my games. And yeah, that was one of the biggest factors. They has a great program academically and politically. So I’m just excited to be a nurse and excited to play for him.”

Senior Chloe Allen will move up in her hockey career after she signed with Lake Superior State University.

“They have a really good program and a really good nursing program that I want to go into,” said Allen. “Coach Matt Berger, I met him and he’s amazing and there’s also girls on the team that I played with from the past for AAA and stuff like that.



