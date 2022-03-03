MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Menominee Boys basketball team wrapped up G.N.C play last Friday night with a win over Marquette.

A special moment took place in the first quarter of that game when senior Aidan Bellisle entered an exclusive club.

Bellisle became the 8th player in the boy’s program history to score 1,000 points and the 12th maroon overall to reach 1K.

With that huge milestone being reached, it’s only fitting that we shine the light on Aidan in this week’s Player Spotlight.

“It felt great,” said Bellisle. “It was a dream come true to hit 1,000. I couldn’t ask for anything better. I can’t thank my teammates enough, my coaches, and my family. It was pressure throughout the whole year with 1,000 in my mind. Now to finally get it off my mind and just play basketball with my friends, my team, and my coaches, it feels great now to get it off my shoulders.”

“Just a tremendous accomplishment for a great kid,” Said Sam Larson, the head coach for Menominee. “You know, he’s been on varsity for four years now. We kind of threw him to the wolves as a freshman. He’s worked really hard for it. He’s been a focal point for our offense now for four years. It’s just a great accomplishment for him.”

Bellisle can do it all on the court. He has proven time and time again that he can make even the most difficult of plays look rather routine.

“Aidan just has really good instincts with the ball in his hands,” said Larson. “He can score on all three levels. He can get to the rim, he can hit pull up jumpers and he can knock down three’s.”

And he’s on the top of the game when under the most pressure.

“The best thing probably about him is he’s been a one-man press breaker for us for four years now,” said Larson. “So, we haven’t had to work on that a lot because basically you put the ball in his hands and he’s going to make good decisions with it. He’s really unselfish and finds ways to get his teammates open. I give the kid a lot of credit, he’s always responded really well to all the coaching that he’s taken and he always wants more. Uh, so we can always put more on his plate and he always accepts the challenge.”

“Offensive side, he is very key,” said teammate and fellow senior, Brady Badker. “We need him to move the ball, push the ball, get the ball up the court and handle to pressure. A lot of our team can’t do that without him. He does it very well and he helps us out a lot with that.”

Thanks to Bellisle’s leadership. The Maroons captured a G.N.C. title while going 8-0 against conference opponents.

“Coach Larson said that there hasn’t been a team that has gone 8-0 in the conference in a long time,” said Bellisle. “It obviously feels great for us to be 8-0 in the conference. It was one of our goals this year to win the GNC, not only win in it but to go 8-0 in it, it felt really great.”

The Maroons aren’t satisfied. They have their sights set on an even bigger goal.

“This is what we worked for,” said Bellisle. “This is what we went through the whole entire year is playoffs. We talked about it every single day, we come to practice every single day, worked hard for playoffs. It’s all about March and we’re hoping to make a good run.”

“Not only a great group of basketball players, but an awesome group of kids as well,” said Larson. “They do things in the community, they support one another, they’re model students in school and just awesome human beings that are going to be really successful afterward. So, I love these guys, it’s been a fun ride and hopefully, it can go on for a little bit while longer.”

Latest Posts